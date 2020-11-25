Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Davido Gifts Fan N1M For Creating A Video On His 28th Birthday
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has rewarded a lucky fan with the sum of one million naira for creating a video of his hit songs on his 28th birthday, November 21, 2020. The fan identified with the Twitter name Uncle Peejay had taken to Twitter to share the...
www.informationnigeria.com