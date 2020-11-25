Entertainment Davido Gifts Fan N1M For Creating A Video On His 28th Birthday – Information Nigeria


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.informationnigeria.com

Davido Gifts Fan N1M For Creating A Video On His 28th Birthday

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has rewarded a lucky fan with the sum of one million naira for creating a video of his hit songs on his 28th birthday, November 21, 2020. The fan identified with the Twitter name Uncle Peejay had taken to Twitter to share the...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Entertainment Don Jazzy Gifts Fan N200K For Her Birthday – Information News
Replies
0
Views
366
Kayode Israel
K
C
Entertainment Cardi B kisses Offset and twerks on him as he gifts her a Rolls Royce for her 28th birthday after she filed to divorce him(video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
1K
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Entertainment Davido shows off his son ahead of album release – Information News
Replies
0
Views
181
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Entertainment BBNaija: Bobrisky set to sponsor Erica on all-expense-paid trip to Dubai as he gifts her N1m, shares evidence (screenshots, video) – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
323
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Entertainment Davido Becomes First African Artist To Have 11 Top Ten Hits On Billboard World Charts – Information News
Replies
0
Views
476
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top