Entertainment Davido Gives Fan Five Hundred Thousand Naira As He Shuts Down Abuja || See Video – tooXclusive

#1
Davido has once again proven that inside him still exists his philantropic heart.

The DMW boss who yesterday shut down the fully packed International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, where his show “Davido Live In Concert” was staged promised to give a boy a huge some of money....


via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2CemUya

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top