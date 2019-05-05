Entertainment Davido Hails APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomole – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has hailed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, who was spotted alongside famous warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami, in london. Davido, who’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been involved in a long protracted battle with the Adams Oshiomole led APC over the …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2J1KGlj

-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top