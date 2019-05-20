The Young Talented Comedian and the best mimicking on Instagram have revealed that Davido is yet to pay them the N1m naira he promised them some months back.
In an Instagram live question and answer with their fans the ikoroduBois answered a question …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ej9XU5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In an Instagram live question and answer with their fans the ikoroduBois answered a question …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ej9XU5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]