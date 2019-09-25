Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Davido promises to stay off cigarettes as Don Jazzy celebrates 1 year of not smoking – Pulse Nigeria

Davido promised to stop smoking soon while Don Jazzy marks one year of quitting smoking.

Davido has promised to stop smoking very soon hours after Don Jazzy marked one year of not smoking. The singer arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the United States of …

