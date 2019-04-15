Entertainment Davido Says He’ll Be Taking a Phone Hiatus for One Month – Olisa.tv

Davido is taking a breaking from mobile phone wahala. The singer took to his Instagram yesterday to share the news, and he informed fans that they can still reach him but that will be through his rep/team-member, Lati.

This caused quite a stir and a fan quickly sent him a message …


