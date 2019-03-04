Entertainment Davido Says He Paid £55,000 To Wait For Seats To Be Filled At His London Concert.. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

Featured Thread #1
Nigerian Singer Davido says he had to pay £55,000 at his January concert that held at the O2 Arena for the show to start late.

The ‘Fall’ singer, who is currently on a tour in the United States, told New York’s DJ Ebro that he had to do so …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2EIPYiz

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top