Davido will be turning 26 on the 21st of November 2018, and he’s taken to his Instagram page to show off the $300,000 Richard Mille timepiece someone gave him as early birthday gift. Although, the singer didn’t reveal who gifted him with the expensive timepiece.
He only captioned the photo: ‘Early …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Q7Fm2U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He only captioned the photo: ‘Early …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Q7Fm2U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]