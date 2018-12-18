Davido reportedly stopped the police from harassing a Taxify passenger and his driver, as confirmed by the man who shared the story on Twitter.
According to the Taxify passenger, he was left alone almost immediately and it was just like a movie. Taking …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2S89jOn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the Taxify passenger, he was left alone almost immediately and it was just like a movie. Taking …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2S89jOn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]