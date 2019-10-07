Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Davido Storms Owerri With Friends To Celebrate Mercy’s Victory – Nairaland

#1
Last night in Owerri was too turnt, following the winning of the 2019 BBNaija pepper dem show by their own daughter, Mercy Eke.

Night clubs and streets were shutdown after the Imo-born reality show star took home the N30m cash prize, a brand new car and other gifts which makes up …

davido.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2AMgRPN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top