Eyes Of Lagos gathered that , Davido will sue some game developers for using his song Fall soundtrack and also Davido as the game character without his consent .
Davido just spotted this after Tunde ednut advertised the game on his page as the most trending Nigerian game....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PPWGKx
