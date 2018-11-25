The 2018 AFRIMA winners have been announced and this took place at a star-studded ceremony held last night at the AICC in Accra, Ghana. Among the winners for the 5th All Africa Music Awards were Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Davido, Fally Ipupa, Betty G, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C and …
