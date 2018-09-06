One of Nigeria’s biggest act, Davido was interviewed on the Breakfast show Power 105.1 hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.Davido while telling of his journey into music, mentioned how his dad is a popular businessman:During one of his performances, he says that his father sent about 50 policemen to arrest him, his girlfriend and his other friends. This period, he says, was about the time thatcame out. He said that the song received airplay and even the president and his father’s friends also loved him.