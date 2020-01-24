World Day 2: Democrats outline evidence that Trump abused his powers – P.M. News

#1
US Democrats told President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Thursday that he openly and dangerously abused his powers to gain political advantage.

House impeachment managers laid out the evidence for the first of two articles of impeachment against the …

garcia.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NWqn9T

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top