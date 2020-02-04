|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Kano: Governors can dethrone anybody – Buhari’s aide reacts to Ganduje’s removal of Sanusi - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Political News
|1
|Politics Emir Sanusi removal: Arewa Youth groups blame Buhari, northern elders for silence – Legit.ng
|Political News
|0
|Politics 13 out of 20 APC governors endorse Oshiomhole’s removal – Legit.ng
|Political News
|0
|Politics ACF calls for calm over Sanusi’s removal - vanguard Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics (Video) Announcement of The Removal Of Emir Sanusi
|Political News
|0
|Similar threads
|Politics Kano: Governors can dethrone anybody – Buhari’s aide reacts to Ganduje’s removal of Sanusi - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Politics Emir Sanusi removal: Arewa Youth groups blame Buhari, northern elders for silence – Legit.ng
|Politics 13 out of 20 APC governors endorse Oshiomhole’s removal – Legit.ng
|Politics ACF calls for calm over Sanusi’s removal - vanguard Nigeria News
|Politics (Video) Announcement of The Removal Of Emir Sanusi