Metro Days after her hubby asked men not to marry women who can't cook, Pastor Folu Adeboye urges women to teach their children how to cook - LIB

#1
Wife of RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has advised women to teach their children how to cook

Two days ago, Pastor Adeboye stirred up a conversation on Twitter after he advised his sons not to marry any woman who cannot cook. Many interpreted his message to mean that it is imperative for a woman who intends to get married to learn how to cook. The clergyman did not state if it was also important for an intending husband to learn how to cook.
adeboye and wife.jpg


