Wife of RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has advised women to teach their children how to cook
Two days ago, Pastor Adeboye stirred up a conversation on Twitter after he advised his sons not to marry any woman who cannot cook. Many interpreted his message to mean that it is imperative for a woman who intends to get married to learn how to cook. The clergyman did not state if it was also important for an intending husband to learn how to cook.
