Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Entertainment D'Banj Reacts To P-Square Split

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Samguine, Oct 4, 2017 at 9:11 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    D’banj has waded into the ongoing drama between the PSquare brothers

    The Psquare brothers have been in the news for a couple of weeks over issues of separation.

    Kokomaster, as D’banj is popularly called while speaking in an interview with NET, blamed the media for the extremity of the fight.

    According to him, the fight between the brothers would not be worse if the media allowed them handle issues privately, adding that brothers will always fight.

    “The media should sit back and let them settle their issues amicably.

    “They’re making it worse by writing all sorts of stories about them.

    “Brothers will always fight and get back as brothers, but the media should not write negative stories in a bid to make money off the headlines,” Dbanj said.
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 4, 2017 at 9:11 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - D'Banj Reacts Square
    1. Jules
      Entertainment

      Kokomaster's Company Now Worth Over $100million

      Jules, Jul 8, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      574
      Jules
      Jul 8, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Entertainment

      Nigerian Singer, D’banj Releases New Album ‘King Don Come’

      RemmyAlex, Jul 7, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      5
      Views:
      1,071
      sandra Chinasa
      Jul 8, 2017
    3. Jules
      Entertainment

      D'banj Celebrates Fatherhood

      Jules, May 28, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      9
      Views:
      1,022
      Miss Winner
      May 28, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Entertainment

      Nigerian Singer, D’banj Welcomes Baby Boy

      RemmyAlex, May 26, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      768
      sandra Chinasa
      May 27, 2017
    5. Jules
      Entertainment

      D'banj, Didi Kilgrow Are Expecting Their First Child

      Jules, May 24, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      16
      Views:
      1,214
      orah debby
      Jun 14, 2017
    6. Jules
      Entertainment

      D'banj Gives Toke Makinwa N1million For Her Book

      Jules, Nov 29, 2016, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      455
      ese
      Nov 29, 2016
    7. Jules
      Entertainment

      Imelda J Reacts to DBanj’s Marriage Rumours - I know My Place In His Life

      Jules, Jul 8, 2016, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      936
      Jules
      Jul 8, 2016

    Comments