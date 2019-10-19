Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Dbanj shares first video with his son – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Singer, Dbanj has shared a video of himself taking his son for a walk in Beverly Hills, California.

Dbanj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed thier son on September 19th in a US hospital.....


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35Nkovf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top