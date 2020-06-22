Dbanj v Seyitan: Segalink and Kiki Mordi enters the stage as drama lingers - First Reports
Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj and Seyitan Babatayo may have declared a ceasefire and settled for peace following the alleged rape saga, but the remnants of the war have pitted activist Segun Awosanya aka Segalink against journalist KIki Mordi.
firstreportsonline.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!