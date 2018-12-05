Featured Thread #1
Following one month of inactivity on its website and social media pages, it is confirmed that Nigerian daily deals platform DealDey has shut down operations.
According to a source close to the matter, the company shut down around the second week in December 2018, about the time when users last saw deals on its site and social media pages.
