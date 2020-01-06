The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert. This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QMvZ7k
Get More Nigeria Metro News
