Metro Death Of Iranian General: IGP Adamu Places Policemen On Red Alert Nationwide – Nairaland

#1
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert. This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage....

picq1.png

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QMvZ7k

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top