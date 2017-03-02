Nnamdi Kanu, self-styled leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB on Wednesday rained abuses on Nigeria after a court dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against him. READ: Biafra: Court Strikes Out 6 Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu, Others ''This is a country where law enforcement agencies do not obey the law, you heard the judge say it today'' ''This is a country of savages and animals.'' ''All hail biafra , all hail biafra.'' ''Biafra or death, death to Nigeria'' ''You kill my peaople, we'll kill you,'' Kanu said. See video below: