Metro ''Death to Nigeria'' - Nnamdi Kanu Chants After Court Ruling [VIDEO]

    Nnamdi Kanu, self-styled leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB on Wednesday rained abuses on Nigeria after a court dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against him.

    nnamdi kanu.jpg

    ''This is a country where law enforcement agencies do not obey the law, you heard the judge say it today''

    ''This is a country of savages and animals.''

    ''All hail biafra , all hail biafra.''

    ''Biafra or death, death to Nigeria''

    ''You kill my peaople, we'll kill you,'' Kanu said.

    See video below:

     
