A total of 2,014 cases were confirmed globally as of Sunday with victims in 15 countries excluding China.Cases of the disease have been confirmed in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, US and Vietnam., authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak, said an additional 1,300 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number in the region to over 2,700. The majority of those are still in hospital, with more than 125 in critical condition.