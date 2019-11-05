World Death toll ‘rises to 106’ as coronavirus spreads to 15 countries - The Cable

#1
About 106 people have died and more than 4,515 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world.

A total of 2,014 cases were confirmed globally as of Sunday with victims in 15 countries excluding China.

Cases of the disease have been confirmed in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, US and Vietnam.

According to CNN, authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak, said an additional 1,300 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number in the region to over 2,700. The majority of those are still in hospital, with more than 125 in critical condition.

china.PNG


read more
 
[72]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top