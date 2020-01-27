World Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases – The Hindu

#1
China continued to reel under deadly coronavirus epidemic on Monday with the death toll due to it sharply rising to 80 amid the country’s National Health Commission reporting 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date.

The Commission also termed the condition of the 461 …

corona.JPG

Read more via The Hindu – Health – https://ift.tt/30VCut7

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top