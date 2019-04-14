Metro Death Toll In Gombe Petrol Tanker Explosion Rises To 16 – Channels Television

#1
The number of those killed in a petrol tanker explosion in Gombe State has risen to 16. The Assistant Director of Nurses at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Musa Gyade, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

Eleven people were initially confirmed dead with several others injured …



Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2VJ7Yz9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top