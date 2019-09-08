JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sept. 6, 2019 -- Five people have died from vaping-related lung disease as the number of total cases in the U.S. tops 450.

The latest victims are one from Indiana, a 65-year-old Minnesota resident who had lung disease and vaped THC products, and an older....

Read more via WebMD Health – https://ift.tt/2PUpbYb

