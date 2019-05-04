The South African authorities on Friday revised the death toll from the recent flooding to 87, up from the previous 70.
The widespread flooding over the Easter weekend, resulted in the loss of 87 lives in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Free State provinces. Kwa-Zulu Natal, however, …
