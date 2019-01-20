Three candidates in the forthcoming presidential election have promised to improve the quality and standard of Nigerian education and health sectors.
The Presidential Candidates are Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr Fela Durotoye of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Mrs Oby Ezekwesili of …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2T5Yflo
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Presidential Candidates are Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr Fela Durotoye of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Mrs Oby Ezekwesili of …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2T5Yflo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]