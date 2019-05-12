Sports Debo Oshundun: Why NRFF removed Ntiense Williams as technical director – TODAY.NG

#1
The Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has revealed the reasons for the removal of Ntiense Williams and subsequent appointment of Abubakar Yakubu popularly called “Yaro” by his colleagues on the rugby field as its Acting Technical Director.

The spokesman of the NRFF, Debo Oshundun, informed newsmen that Williams was …



read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/30dFZKD

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top