The Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has revealed the reasons for the removal of Ntiense Williams and subsequent appointment of Abubakar Yakubu popularly called “Yaro” by his colleagues on the rugby field as its Acting Technical Director.
The spokesman of the NRFF, Debo Oshundun, informed newsmen that Williams was …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/30dFZKD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The spokesman of the NRFF, Debo Oshundun, informed newsmen that Williams was …
read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/30dFZKD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]