Deborah Rise Be It Unto Me Mp3 Download
Deborah Rise Be It Unto Me: Former BBN and Nigerian Idol Star, Deborah Rise has dropped a new single titled “Be It Unto Me.” The gospel tracked was produced by Ekelly.
Listen and download below
DOWNLOAD MP3: Deborah Rise – Be It Unto Me
Deborah Rise Be It Unto Me: Former BBN and Nigerian Idol Star, Deborah Rise has dropped a new single titled “Be It Unto Me.” The gospel tracked was produced by Ekelly.
Listen and download below
DOWNLOAD MP3: Deborah Rise – Be It Unto Me