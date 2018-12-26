R President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to declare a State of Emergency in Zamfara State, following continuous attacks on the citizens by armed groups.
A group, comprising of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and academics, made this call in a joint press statement which was made available to Daily …
ead more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2GH0qKm
Get More Nigeria Political News
A group, comprising of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and academics, made this call in a joint press statement which was made available to Daily …
ead more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2GH0qKm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]