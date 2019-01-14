Entertainment Dee-One dragged by Nigerians for saying Dino Melaye should be treated with respect – Laila’s Blog

#1
Dee-One, the ex-Big Brother Naija star, got dragged by Nigerians for saying that Senator Dino Melaye should be treated with respect.

Dee-One who shared a photo with the embattled senator on Instagram, stated that he knows that Dino Melaye will come out of the fight with the …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FoYvbZ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top