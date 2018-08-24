The political atmosphere may be thrown into confusion soon, if feelers from the judiciary that it will adhere strictly to the Supreme Court position on defection from one political party to the other while handling cases on the recent gale of defections among politicians are anything to go by.The Supreme Court had in the case of Atiku Abubakar vs Attorney General of the Federation (2007) 4 SC (part ii) 62 held that it is only a division, factionalisation or fragmentation that can make it impossible or impracticable for a political party to function, that can justify the defection of a legislator from one party to another otherwise the defector automatically loses his seat.