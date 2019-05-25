World Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to… – Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergency because of tensions with Iran, swept aside objections from Congress on Friday to complete the sale of over $8 billion (£6.3 billion) worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Read more via U.K. – https://reut.rs/2JFNrsQ

