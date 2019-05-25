WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergency because of tensions with Iran, swept aside objections from Congress on Friday to complete the sale of over $8 billion (£6.3 billion) worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
