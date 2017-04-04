Former new media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeyanju Deji has said that he is”no longer a member of the Nigeria's main opposition party. Mr. Adeyanju stated this on Sunrise Daily, Channels Television programme on Tuesday morning. "I am no longer a member of PDP. If i want to be a member of PDP, which of the factions will I be". Recall that last week, Adeyanju mocked the official Twitter handle of the Party after failing to garner votes for an online poll. He had said: “PDP had a poll online where it asked Nigerians if they were better off with the APC government than the PDP government. According to the statistics, Nigerians say they are better off with the APC government than the PDP government. Lol...if you say APC people, if you say so!” “They cannot do opposition, they cannot defeat Sheriff, They Cannot get ordinary Twitter poll right, What can they do?”. Mr. Adeyanju trouble started when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disowned him as its Director of New Media with the launch of another Twitter handle, @OfficialPdp from @pdpnigeria PDP in September, 2016 had said decision became necessary due to the frequent unauthorized, and at most times, embarrassing tweets that emanated from the handle tweeted by the handlers claiming to represent the PDP.