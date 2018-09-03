Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Politics Dele Momodu blasts Buhari’s supporters, says Jonathan’s loyalists smarter – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu, has criticized supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He claimed that those who defended former president Goodluck Jonathan, were smarter. Writing on his verified Twitter page, Momodu said that “everybody is a thief except them”...



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CjN2cG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top