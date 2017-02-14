A barber on Monday at Burutu town, Delta State, shot dead a policeman attached to the Burutu Police division during an attempt to arrest the suspect on allegation of some criminal activities including oil theft and illegal oil bunkering. According to the Burutu community public relations officer, Napoleon, Kanerekedi, the policeman simply identified as Akintunde in company of another of his colleague, had gone to the residence of the suspect to arrest him only for the suspect under the pretence of going into his apartment to dress up, came out with a gun and shot the policeman in close range. He said: “While his colleague fled the scene of the incident, Akintunde was confirmed dead after he was rushed in a motorcycle to the Burutu General Hospital for medical attention.” Condemning the incident, the Burutu clan chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Binebai Princewill said: “The parents of the suspect who is from Kiagbodo community are both being detained at the Burutu police station, youths from the town have been mobilized on a manhunt in collaboration with security agents in ensuring that the suspect is apprehended and made to face the law. Confirming the incident when contacted, the state police public relations officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said: “Yes, we just got report of the incident and we are investigating what actually happened with plans to bring the culprit to book.”