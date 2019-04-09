Politics Delta election tribunal grants Ibru’s, Oboro’s prayers – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Delta State election petition tribunal has granted the prayers of Evelyn Oboro and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an ex parte motion to examine all documents for the Delta Central Senatorial District polls of February 23, 2019. After considering the …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WYDucR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top