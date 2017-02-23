Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three commissioners. A statement issued in Asaba on Thursday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the changes were meant to fully realise the administration’s SMART Agenda. The statement said Chief Dan Okenyi of the Ministry of Lands and Survey takes over from Mr Ernest Ogwezzy of the Directorate of Arts, Culture. Ogwezzy on the other hand moves to the Ministry of Special Duties, while the erstwhile special duites commissioner Mr Chika Ossai, has been deployed to the Ministry for Lands and Survey. “The reshufflement is with immediate effect,” the statement said.