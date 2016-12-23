HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, the traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community has committed suicide. Umuachi-Ogo is located in Ndokwa-East LGA of Delta state. According to Punch, the monarch was found dead after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous. It's said that an allegation of witchcraft was levelled against him by some of his subjects. His corpse was discovered at 8am on Wednesday. “It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body. There is apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since yesterday (Wednesday),” someone familiar with the matter said. It's said that he had been buried in front of the palace in line with native law and customs.