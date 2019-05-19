DELTA State Government is planning an industrial gas park in Kwale and a modular refinery in Sapele, as part of efforts to harness its huge oil and gas potentials.
The Commissioner, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mr. Freeman Fregene, who disclosed this during a …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/30sQSbD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Commissioner, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mr. Freeman Fregene, who disclosed this during a …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/30sQSbD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]