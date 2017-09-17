Two suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that allegedly killed four people on Friday at the popular Abraka market in Asaba have been arrested by the Delta Police Command. The command’s spokesperson, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said that the police arrested the suspects in the early hours of Saturday. The suspects are Mr. Abraham Ndudi from Kwale in Delta State and Mr. Okereke Ifeanyi from Ogbaru in Anambra State. They are alleged to have been involved in the shooting and killing of four persons at the popular Abraka market in Asaba on Friday, Sept. 15th, 2017 at about 10:45pm, the spokesperson said. He added that the command has intensified efforts to arrest the third suspect, known simply by his alias, “Last Burial”. Aniamaka said the suspects, who are suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or secret cult, had at about 10:45 pm last Friday night fired indiscriminately into the market.