There has been a surge in the demand for local rice, with millers unable to meet the ‘excess demand’ of Nigerians, an expert has told SaharaReporters.
The rice miller, who chose to stay anonymous, said local rice is now like gold but …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/3063uE6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The rice miller, who chose to stay anonymous, said local rice is now like gold but …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/3063uE6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]