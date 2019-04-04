Dementia, which is a clinical syndrome caused by neurodegeneration and characterised by progressive deterioration in cognition and capacity for independent living, has been discovered to have increased astronomically in Nigeria in the last two decades.
This was unveiled in a study published by the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Vm4u5q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This was unveiled in a study published by the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Vm4u5q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]