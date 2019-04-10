Demmie Vee has prostrated for Kizz Daniel following allegations of fraud and forgery he levelled against the singer over the weekend.
Kizz Daniel just posted a video on his Instagram page, few minutes ago showing were the “Tiff” singer is seen prostrating right in front of him to apologize for the …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2uWWYCI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Kizz Daniel just posted a video on his Instagram page, few minutes ago showing were the “Tiff” singer is seen prostrating right in front of him to apologize for the …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2uWWYCI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]