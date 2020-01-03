Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, has condemned the move by the Kwara State Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq to demolish the political home of her father, the late Olusola Saraki. The minister had reacted to the decision of the Kwara state government to revoke
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/37zIjhM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/37zIjhM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]