THE HPV VACCINE is a “no brainer”, the Irish Dental Association has said. The Oireachtas Health Committee was told yesterday that there has been a significant rise in cases of head and neck cancer.
Professor Leo Stassen said he treats over 100 cases of mouth cancer each year, which is …
Read more via TheJournal.ie http://bit.ly/2HmOZ91
Professor Leo Stassen said he treats over 100 cases of mouth cancer each year, which is …
Read more via TheJournal.ie http://bit.ly/2HmOZ91
Last edited by a moderator:[532]