General Health Dentists say HPV vaccine is a ‘no brainer’ as cases of head, neck and mouth cancer on the rise – TheJournal.ie

#1
THE HPV VACCINE is a “no brainer”, the Irish Dental Association has said. The Oireachtas Health Committee was told yesterday that there has been a significant rise in cases of head and neck cancer.

Professor Leo Stassen said he treats over 100 cases of mouth cancer each year, which is …



Read more via TheJournal.ie http://bit.ly/2HmOZ91
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[532]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top