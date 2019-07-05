Metro Deploy female soldiers to fight insecurity – Aisha Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog

Nigeria's First Lady Aisha Buhari on Thursday September 12, called on the military authorities to delploy female soldiers to fight against insecurity witnessed in some states across Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security at the National Defence College, Abuja, President Buhari's wife partly blamed the security crisis witnessed in the country on the yet to be definded role of women and cold feet in exploring their potential for operational effectiveness in the military.

