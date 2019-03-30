Metro Deportation: Nigeria, Ghana Immigration in reconciliatory talks – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and its Ghanaian counterpart have begun reconciliatory talks over the recent deportation of four Ghanaian nationals by Nigerian authority.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James made this known in a Press Statement in Abuja on Saturday....



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JVpuPk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top