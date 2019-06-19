The “troubled and lonely” pilot of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 “deliberately depressurised the cabin” in order to “slowly kill everyone on board”, experts claim. ‘ According to the independent group that has worked on the case, captain Zaharie Ahmed Shah deliberately flew to 40,000ft to suffocate passengers. He then crashed …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2L2WO5R
Get more World News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2L2WO5R
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]